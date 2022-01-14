PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Jake Serra won the 3,000 in a Southern Division boys indoor track meet Thursday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Serra finished with a time of 9:06.24.
Westerly (1-5) lost to South Kingstown, 63-36, and Chariho, 46-41.
Nick Cozzolino finished second in the 3,000 (9:19.38) and third in the 1,000 (2:49.26).
Jake Delicato was second in the 1,000 (2:48.60), and Robbie Wade was third in the 300 (38.46).
Westerly's 4x400 relay team of Serra, Delicato, Wade and John Gingerella finished second in 3:46.057. South Kingstown edged the Bulldogs for first with a time of 3:46.054.
Delicato, Wade, Gingerella and Brandon Tallardy placed third in the 4x200 (1:41.95).
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.