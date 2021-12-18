PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Jake Serra placed in two events at the Rhode Island Track Coaches Association Invitationial meet Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Serra was fourth in the 1,500 (4:15.22) and the 1,000 (2:40.54).
Westerly's 4x400 relay team of Serra, Robbie Wade, Jake Delicato and Joey Murdock finished fourth (3:45.88).
The 4x200 relay team of Navon Fry, Delicato, Wade and Anthony Gioia was sixth (1:42.27).
— Keith Kimberlin
