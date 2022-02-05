PROVIDENCE — Westerly High won the 4x800 relay and placed fourth as a team in the Class C boys indoor track meet Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
John Gingerella, Joey Murdock, Chris Pendola and Jake Serra turned in a time of 9:08.83 in the 4x800.
Westerly finished with 53 points. St. Raphael won the event with 104 and Moses Brown was second with 70.
Serra placed second in the 1,000 (2:39.54) and fourth in the 1,500 (4:08.33).
Nick Cozzolino finished second in the 3,000 (9:28.24). Anthony Gioia was third in the long jump (20-8), and Jake Delicato placed fifth in the 600 (1:29.30).
Robbie Wade placed fifth in the 300 (38.81); Brandon Tallardy was sixth (39.23) in the same event.
Gioia, Tallardy, Wade and Delicato finished fourth in the 4x200 (1:39.56).
Delicato, Wade, Tallardy and Murdock finished second in the 4x400 (3:41.53).
— Keith Kimberlin
