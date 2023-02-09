NEW HAVEN — Josh Mooney finished first in two events and second in another as Stonington High clinched its second consecutive Class S boys indoor track state championship Thursday night at the Floyd Little Athletic Center.
Mooney was first in the 55 hurdles (7.46) and the long jump (22-1.75). He placed second in the 55 dash (6.52).
Stonington finished with 72 points, while Bloomfield was second with 52.
Ryan Gruczka was first in the 1,000 (2:42.23) and second in the 600 (4:24.76). He also ran a leg on the winning 4x800 relay team (8:25.99). He was joined by Anders Dahl, Oliver Cooke and Landon Pelletier.
Sergio de Oliveira contributed a first-place finish in the 3,000 (9:59.87).
Stonington's Henry Sawin, Landon Pelletier, Oliver Cooke and Dahl finished fifth in the 4x400 relay (3:43.38).
Dahl finished fourth in the 600 (1:26.96).
— Keith Kimberlin
