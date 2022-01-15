PROVIDENCE — Stonington High's Josh Mooney finished first in the 55 hurdles and set a school record in the process at the East Coast Championship indoor track meet on Saturday.
Mooney turned in a time of 7.89 at the Providence Career & Technical Academy bettering Cam Whalen's previous record by .01 seconds. Mooney was also seventh in the 55 dash (6.8).
Stonington's Ryan Gruczka placed second in the two-mile in 10:02.25. Servio dePliveria was third (10:37.97) and John Canella was fifth (10:56.61).
Stonington's 4x400 relay team of Jason Morse, Olivier Cooke, Will Sawin and Ryan Orr placed second in 3:42.51.
— Keith Kimberlin
