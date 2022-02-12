NEW HAVEN — Josh Mooney and Ryan Gruczka each won a race and finished second in another to lead Stonington High to the Class S boys indoor track championship on Saturday night.
Mooney topped the field in the 55 hurdles (7.6) and was second in the 55 dash (6.6) at the Floyd Little Athletic Center. Mooney also placed fifth in the 300 (37.41).
Gruczka won the 1,000 (2:35.20) and was second in the 3,200 (10:00.22). Ryan Orr placed second in the 1,000 (2:37.35).
Stonington finished with 56 points to edge Bloomfield (53). Suffield was third with 44 points.
Stonington's 4x800 relay team of Jason Morse, Oliver Cooke Orr and Gruczka finished first in 8:33.24.
— Keith Kimberlin
