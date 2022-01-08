PROVIDENCE — Joe Golas finished third in the 1,000 in a Southern Division boys indoor track meet Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Golas finished with a time of 2:43.06.
Chariho (2-3) beat Exeter-West Greenwich, 41-39, but lost to Rogers, 70-31, and Coventry, 54-44.
Results with Chariho place finishers against only the three teams it scored against were unavailable. Instead, results included competitors from the six other Southern Division schools that competed on Saturday.
— Keith Kimberlin
