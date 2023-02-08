PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's Nick Wilusz finished second in the high jump at the freshman boys state indoor track championships Thursday night at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Wilusz cleared 5-2. Teammate Ethan McCann placed sixth in the 1,500 (4:45.90).
Chariho tied for 11th with 11 points. La Salle won the meet with 133, and Bishop Hendricken was second with 77.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.