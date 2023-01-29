PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's Ian Clark finished second in two races and the Chargers placed third in the Southern Division boys indoor track championships on Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Clark placed second in the 55 dash (6.86) and the 300 (37.75).
Chariho finished with 49 points. North Kingstown won the meet with 152 and Portsmouth was second with 125.
Travis Plante-Mullins contributed a second-place finish in the high jump (5-10), as did Eli Sposato in the 600 (1:30.59).
Jared Peltier finished fourth in the 3,000 (9:49.90) and was seventh in the 1,000 (2:59.04).
Others scorers were Ethan McCann, 1,500 (fourth, 4:42.13), Tom Golas, 1,500 (sixth, 4:44.95), and Canyon Baker, weight throw (eighth, 48-7.25).
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.