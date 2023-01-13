PROVIDENCE — Chariho High won four individual events, but lost a pair of Southern Division boys indoor track meets Thursday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
First-place finishers for the Chargers were Jared Peltier, 3,000 (9:55.68), Austin Thorp, 1,000 (2:47.87), Ethan McCann, 1,500 (4:42.41) and Travis Plante-Mullins, high jump (5-6).
Chariho (3-3, 3-3 Southern Division) lost to South Kingstown, 70-38, and Westerly, 52-43.
Second-place finishers were Ian Clark, 300 (37.49), Tom Golas, 1,500 (4:47.20), Philip Gingerella, 1,000 (3:01.75) and Charles Allenson, 3,000 (11:10.62).
Nick Feisthamel finished third in the 55 hurdles (10.77) as did Anthony Guglieimo in the 3,000 (12:42.48).
Chariho's 4x400 relay team of Peltier, McCann, Christian Ressinger and Golas placed third (4:16.86).
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.