PROVIDENCE — Jared Peltier finished second in one event and third in another as Chariho High split a pair of Southern Division boys indoor track meets on Thursday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Peltier was second in the 3,000 (10:06.28) and third in the 1,000 (3:00.88).
Chariho beat Narragansett, 59-23, but lost to North Kingstown, 72-36.
Place finishes were determined by grouping the three Southern Division meets conducted on Thursday. Place finishes for the meet against Narragansett and North Kingstown were unavailable.
Christian Ressinger was second in the 600 (1:31.32), as was Austin Thorp in the 1,500 (4:22.74). Canyon Baker was third in the weight throw (51-2¼).
Ian Clark placed fourth in the 300 (38.93) and fifth in the 55 dash (7.08). Ethan McCann contributed a fifth in the 1,500 (4:45.63).
Thorp, McCann, Ressinger and John Grissom combined for second in the 4x400 (3:59.64).
— Keith Kimberlin
