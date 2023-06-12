WOOD RIVER JCT. — Three Chariho High boys indoor track athletes earned second-team honors during the season.
Senior Ian Clark was All-Southern Division second team in the 55 dash (6.86) and 300 (37.75). Travis-Plante Mullen was second team in the high jump (5-10).
Junior Eli Sposato, who was injured in the early part of the season, earned second team All-Class B and second team All-Southern Division in the 600. He ran (1:30.59) at the division meet and (1:27.29) at the class event.
Chariho finished 3-3 in the dual-meet season and placed third at the Southern Division meet, tied for 10th in Class B and tied for 19th at the state meet.
— Keith Kimberlin
