PROVIDENCE — Nick Cozzolino finished first in the 1,500 and the 1,000 as Westerly High swept a Southern Division boys indoor track meet at the Providence Career & Technical Academy on Sunday.
Cozzolino's time in the 1,500 was 4:19.94 and 2:46.19 in the 1,000.
Westerly defeated Exeter-West Greenwich, 64-24, Coventry, 62-33, and Narragansett, 53-28.
Other first-place finishers for the Bulldogs were Jake Serra, 600 (1:25.97); Robbie Wade, 300 (38.56); Anthony Gioia, long jump (19-4¼); and Shep Simmons, shot put (34-2¾).
Chris Pendola finished second in the 1,500 (5:22.29) and the 1,000 (3:19.73).
Third-place finishers were Jake Delicato 600 (1:30.60), Brandon Tallardy 300 (40.07) and Nick Lessing long jump (17-7).
Westerly's 4x200 relay team of Delicato, Wade, Gioia and Tallardy placed first (1:41.07).
Serra, Joey Murdock, Delicato and Tallardy placed first in the 4x400 (3:49.10).
— Keith Kimberlin
