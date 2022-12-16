PROVIDENCE — Jake Delicato finished second in one event and third in another, but Westerly High dropped a pair of Southern Division indoor track meets on Thursday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Delicato was second in the 1,000 (3:00.85) and third in the 1,500 (4:43.24) in the season-opening meet.
Westerly lost to Prout, 47-45, and Rogers, 63-41. Place finishes were determined by grouping the three Southern Division meets conducted on Thursday. Place finishes for the meet against Prout and Rogers were unavailable.
Robbie Wade finished second in the 300 (38.15) as did Shep Simmons in the shot put (39-8.5). John Gingerella was fourth in the 600 (1:32.72).
Westerly's 4x200 relay team of Delicato, Wade, Christian Dejour and Terrell was second (1:39.76). Wade, Dejour, Drew Pietraszka and Noah Roberts placed fifth in the 4x400 (4:17.41).
Westerly next competes in the Rhode Island Track Coaches Association Invitational on Saturday at noon at PCTA.
— Keith Kimberlin
