PROVIDENCE — Chariho High placed fifth in three events and tied for eighth in the Class B boys indoor track meet Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Kyle Ackroyd was fifth in the 3,000 (9:47.42), as was Joe Golas in the 600 (1:26.66).
The 4x400 relay team of Golas, Eli Sposato, Will Steere and Cole Rinne finished fifth in 3:47.17
Barrington won the meet with 91 points; Classical was second with 86.
— Keith Kimberlin
