Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Cloudy with a mix of rain and snow this evening. A few breaks in the clouds overnight. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mix of rain and snow this evening. A few breaks in the clouds overnight. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.