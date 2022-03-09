SOUTH KINGSTOWN — South Kingstown won the Division III boys hockey championship two games to one over rival Narragansett/Chariho in a thrilling finals series.
After winning the series opener and dropping Game 2, the Rebels locked up the title with a dramatic 6-4 win Tuesday night in front of a raucous crowd at Boss Arena.
It’s the first true championship in South Kingstown boys hockey history. The Rebels were named co-champs after a COVID cancellation of the D-II finals in 2020, but had never been crowned on the ice in the program’s 18-year history. Seeded fourth this year, they beat No. 1 Ponaganset in the semifinals before the win over the third-seeded Gulls in the finals.
“It was a solid effort across the board,” South Kingstown coach Rick Angeli said. “These games are hectic. They’re crazy. They take many turns. We were fortunate to come out one better.”
"Nariho" was seeking its first championship since the formation of the co-op program in 2015. The Gulls had never won more than three games in a season before this year’s emergence.
“The main message was we were proud of where they were this year compared to where they came from,” Nariho coach Ryan Meade said. “We were probably not expected to be in this position when the season started. We took it one week at a time. We had ups and downs. We’re proud of the way they played, proud of the way they showed up.
"We told them, ‘When you walk out of here, walk out with your heads held high.’ They have a lot to be proud of. We’ve come a long way.”
The scene at Boss Arena was two years in the making. A year ago, South County’s hockey hub sat empty on game nights due to URI pandemic policy. Teams could practice there, but not play. On Tuesday, the line to get through the door stretched deep into the parking lot. Large student sections crammed into the stands.
Wild, back-and-forth games matched the stage. In three regular season meetings, the Rebels and Gulls won one game each and tied the other. It was more of the same in the finals, with South prevailing 5-1 in the first game Saturday night before Nariho evened the series with a 6-3 victory on Monday.
Both of the first two games were marked by offensive surges, and the Rebels delivered the biggest of the series in Game 3. Sean Dwyer and Cody Granville scored two goals each as the Rebels raced to a 4-0 lead. All the goals came in the final 5:55 of the opening period. Dwyer’s tally broke the ice.
Eison Nee, Ethan Hood and Nick Peters had assists in the early flurry. The Rebels outshot the Gulls 13-3 over the first 15 minutes.
As expected given the stakes and the way the series had gone, it wasn’t over.
Nariho’s Jacob Correira scored a short-handed goal on a breakaway just over a minute into the second period. Four minutes later, it was a power play for the Gulls and Correira scored again, with Nicolas Keegan assisting. It remained a 4-2 game into the third period.
More drama ensued in the final stretch. With 6:01 remaining, Adam Leander scored a power-play goal to bring Nariho within one, 4-3. The Rebels answered with 2:39 left on a goal by Nee, with assists to Granville and O’Grady, making it 5-3.
With just over a minute left, Nariho pulled goalie Mason Campbell for an extra skater and made it a one-goal game again on another tally by Leander with 49 seconds remaining.
“Watching them come back from 4-0, watching the fight, was really impressive,” Meade said. “It’s hard to come back from a 4-0 deficit. It would have been a hell of a comeback. They rallied together as a team. They battled for each other.”
And they kept attacking. As the clock ticked under 30 seconds, Ben Avedisian got the puck on the goal line and sent it back toward the net. It went behind South Kingstown goalie Joe Bruno and through the crease, clear to the other corner.
“Right through the crease,” Meade said. “That would have been unbelievable.”
The Rebels went the other way soon after. Nariho defender Matt Beaudry dove to block a shot by Granville, but Nee swooped in to knock the rebound into the empty net as time expired.
Nee, Granville and O’Grady celebrated at one end of the ice, while the Rebels bench emptied and stormed Bruno at the net. Nee was named series most valuable player.
“We had a 4-0 lead,” Nee said. “We ended up almost blowing it, but we came back and finished the job.”
“They’re a great team,” Angeli said of the Gulls. “They never quit. They just kept coming.”
Though the result wasn’t what it wanted, Nariho did its part in creating a memorable championship series.
“The crowd was unbelievable,” Meade said. “Seeing all of the students and the people who supported us all year, the noise, the support — I’ve been coaching here six years and I’ve never seen a crowd that electric. It was an unbelievable environment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.