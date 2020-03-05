CROMWELL, Conn. —The Suffield/Granby/Windsor co-op team spoiled Eastern Connecticut's bid for a third straight Nutmeg Conference title, beating the Eagles, 3-2, at Champions Skating Center on Tuesday night.
Steve Turchetta scored both goals for the Eagles (10-10-1), with assists from Evan Tower, Will Cannella and Kyle Marino. Rylin Fowler made eight saves, and Wes Williamson had two shutout periods in net.
The Eagles will next play Wethersfield/Manchester/Rocky Hill/Plainfield on Monday in the first round of the Division III state tournament.
— Ken Sorensen
