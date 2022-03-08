NORTHFORD, Conn. — The Eastern Connecticut Eagles lost to No. 1 North Haven, 6-1, in the opening round of the Division II state hockey tournament on Monday.
Stonington's Chase Williams scored the Eagles' only goal. Stonington's Wyatt Verbridge was one of two players credited with an assist on the score.
The No. 16 Eagles finished the season 7-13-1.
— Keith Kimberlin
