THOMPSON, Conn. — Cameron Conway shot a 10-over par 82 and Wheeler High finished third in the ECC boys golf tournament on Thursday at Quinnatisset Country Club.
Wheeler finished with a team round of 343. Killingly won the event with a 303 and East Lyme shot 333. Stonington placed fourth with a 345.
Other scorers for the Lions were Tyler Signor (85), Brady Sadowski (87) and Gavin Arruda (89).
Killingly's Ethan Lackner won the tournament with a even par 72. East Lyme's Sebby DeCosta tied for second with Killingly's Matt Card with 75s.
Wheeler next plays in the Division III tournament at Stanley Golf Course in New Britain on Tuesday at 8 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
