STONINGTON — Brandon Tavares shot a team-low 43 to win his match at No. 2 and help Stonington High to a 5-2 victory over Fitch in an ECC South Division matchup Monday at Elmridge Golf Course.
No. 4 Ethan Torres and No. 5 Drew Johnson both shot 46s to win their respective matches for the Bears. Also contributing to the team score of 181 was Justin Holland, who also had a 46.
Fitch's Nate McCormack earned medalist honors for the par-35 layout with a 39. Fitch totaled 207.
Stonington next plays New London on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Great Neck Country Club.
— Ken Sorensen
