WATERFORD — Brandon Tavares, Drew Johnson and John Cunningham all won their matches, and Stonington High defeated New London, 5-2, in an ECC South Division boys golf match Wednesday at Great Neck Country Club.
Tavares shot a 45 at No. 2 for the Bears. Johnson, at No. 4, and Cunningham, No. 5, each shot 48s. Par was 35.
Also contributing to Stonington's team score of 185 as Justin Holland (44).
New London's Zach Stock (1-over 36) was medalist. The Whalers totaled 215.
The Bears next play Woodstock Acadamey on Monday at 3 p.m. at Quinnatisset Country Club in Thompson.
— Ken Sorensen
