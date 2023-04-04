WATERFORD — Brandon Tavares shot a 1-over 36 as Stonington High beat Waterford, 7-0, in the ECC Division II golf opener for both teams Tuesday.
Stonington finished with a round of 169, while Waterford shot a 220 at Great Neck Country Club.
Others who contributed to the Stonington team score were Ethan Torres (40), Cameron O'Connor (44) and Seamus Doyle (49).
Sam Olmstead shot a 50 and won his match at the No. 5 slot.
Stonington next faces East Lyme on Thursday at Old Lyme Country Club at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
