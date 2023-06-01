THOMPSON, Conn. — Stonington High's Brandon Tavares finished sixth in the ECC boys golf tournament with a 7-over par 79 at Quinnatisset Country Club on Thursday.
Stonington placed fourth in the tournament with a round of 345. Killingly was first with 303 followed by East Lyme (333) and Wheeler (343).
Other scorers for Stonington were Ethan Torres (87), Cameron O'Connor (87) and Connor Tavares (92).
Killingly's Ethan Lackner won the tournament with a even par 72. East Lyme's Sebby DeCosta tied for second with Killingly's Matt Card with 75s.
Stonington next plays in the Division II state tournament at Fairview Farms Golf Course in Harwinton, Connecticut, on Tuesday at 8 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.