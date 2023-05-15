PUTNAM, Conn. — Three Killingly golfers shot sub-40 rounds in a 6-1 win against Stonington High in an ECC Division II golf match on Monday at Connecticut National Golf Club.
Killingly's Cameron Seiffert earned medalist honors with a 1-over 36.
Stonington's Connor Tavares, who won his match, finished with a 40, as did Brandon Tavares. Ethan Torres (47) and Cam O'Connor (53) also contributed to Stonington's team round of 180.
Killingly finished with a 153. Stonington (9-4, 4-2 ECC Division II) next travels to Montville on Thursday for a 3 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.