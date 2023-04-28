STONINGTON — Medalist Cameron Conway shot an even-par 36 as Wheeler High picked up a pair of golf wins Friday at Stonington Country Club.
Wheeler defeated East Lyme, 7-0, and Valley Regional, 1-0. The Valley result was based on team rounds and not individual matches.
Wheeler shot a 160 as a team. Gavin Arruda (39), Tyler Signor (42) and Kieran Boscoe (43) also contributed to the team round. Brady Sadowski won his match against East Lyme with a 49.
East Lyme finished at 169 while Valley had 180.
Wheeler (6-1) next plays Putnam and Norwich Tech at Vineyard Valley Golf Club in Putnam on Monday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
