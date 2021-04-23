STONINGTON — Stonington High dropped a 5½-1½ decision to Waterford on Friday in an ECC South Division match at Elmridge Golf Course.
Noah Bosse picked up the Bears' lone win with a 45 from the No. 5 position. No. 3 John Cunningham shot a 54 to tie his Waterford opponent, Owen Lanuza. Par was 35.
Also contributing to Stonington's team score of 202 were Justin Holland, who had a 48, and Brandon Tavares (55).
The Lancers improved to 3-1, 3-0 ECC South.
Stonington (1-2, 1-2) next hosts Montville on Monday at 3:15 p.m. at Elmridge.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.