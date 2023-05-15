GRISWOLD — Medalist Gavin Arruda shot a 2-over 39 as Wheeler High swept Griswold, 7-0, in an ECC out-of-division golf match on Monday at River Ridge Golf Course.
Others who contributed to the Wheeler team round of 162 were Tyler Signor (40), Keiran Boscoe (41) and Cameron Conway (42). Brady Sadowski also won his match with a 47.
Griswold finished with a team round of 200.
Wheeler improved to 10-1 and has won eight matches with sweeps.
The Lions return home on Tuesday to host Griswold and Putnam at 3:15 p.m. Wheeler travels to Putnam on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. Norwich Tech will also be competing.
— Keith Kimberlin
