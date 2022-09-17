NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High's Ethan Sweet topped the field in the inaugural Wheeler Invite boys cross country meet on Friday.
Sweet turned in a time of 17:33 on the 3.1-mile course. Montville finished first with 42 points followed by Wheeler (51), Ellis Tech (67), Lyman Memorial (80) and Norwich Tech (96).
Other scorers for Wheeler were Trevor Scarchilli (fifth, 19:37), Cam Conway (eighth, 20:35), Jayson Krysiewicz (18th, 22:11) and Evan Brown (26th, 22:50).
Wheeler next competes against Bacon Academy, New London and Waterford on Tuesday at Harkness Park in Waterford at 4:15 p.m.
