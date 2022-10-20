NORWICH — Wheeler High's Ethan Sweet finished 13th in the ECC boys cross country championship meet on Thursday at Norwich Golf Course.
The senior covered the 3.1-mile course in 17:54. Stonington's Ryan Gruczka won the race in 16:39.
Wheeler placed 10th as a team with 259 points. East Lyme was first with 48.
Other scorers for the Lions were Cam Conway (46th, 20:17), Trevor Scarchilli (48th, 20:26), Jayson Krysiewicz (70th, 22:00) and Evan Browne (91st, 23:55).
Wheeler next competes in the Class S state meet on Oct. 29 at Wickham Park in Manchester, Connecticut. The race starts at 11:55 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
