NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High freshman Cam Conway topped the field as the Lions opened the boys cross country season with a win against Grasso Tech, 22-40, on Friday.
Conway completed the 3.1-mile course in 20:45. Michael O'Gara was second in 21:20 and Ben Dobley was fifth in 23:05. The other Wheeler scorers were David Anderson (23:32) and Jayson Krysiewicz (25:18).
Wheeler next hosts Griswold on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
