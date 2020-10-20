UNCASVILLE — Wheeler High freshman Cam Conway topped the field as the Lions beat St. Bernard, 27-31, in a boys cross country meet Monday.
Conway completed the 3.1-mile course in 20:39. Evan Browne placed fifth in 22:42.
Other Wheeler scorers were Ben Dobley (sixth, 23:09), David Anderson (seventh, 23:21) and Kyle Montigny (eighth, 25:05).
St. Bernard is 0-1, while Wheeler moved to 2-1.
The Lions next travel to Montville on Wednesday for a meet that starts at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
