NORTH SCITUATE — Westerly High's Jake Serra finished 21st at the boys cross country state championship meet Saturday at Ponaganset High to earn third-team All-State honors.
Serra finished with a time of 16:34.56 on the 3.1-mile course, edging Chariho's Joe Golas (17:34.96) by 0.4 seconds for the final All-State spot.
Nick Cozzolino was 28th in 16:48. Other scorers for the Bulldogs were Jake Delicato (56th, 17:27), Joey Murdock (115th, 18:37) and Brandon Tallardy (131st, 19:21).
St. Raphael Academy's Devan Kipyego won the race in 15:32.
Westerly finished 14th with 316 points. Bishop Hendricken was first with 62 points, and Cumberland placed second with 125.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.