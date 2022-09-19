WOOD RIVER JCT. — Westerly High's Jake Delicato was the top finisher for the Bulldogs placing third in a Southern Division boys cross country meet on Monday.
Delicato finished the 3.1-mile course in 17:29. North Kingstown's Jackson Borge was first in 16:14.
Westerly (0-4, 0-4 Southern Division) lost to Chariho, 19-42, and North Kingstown, 19-44.
Other scorers for the Bulldogs were Camden Kelly (19th, 19:41), Roan Doyle (25th, 19:59), Noah Roberts (30th, 20:29) and Oscar McLaughlin (35th, 21:37).
Westerly next competes in the Ocean State Invite on Saturday at Goddard Park, Warwick, at 9 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
