PORTSMOUTH — Westerly High's Jake Delicato finished fourth in the East Bay Challenge boys cross country race on Thursday.
Delicato completed the 3.1-mile course at Glen Park in 17:33. Prout's Blake Sykes won the race in 17:00. Westerly finished fifth among the six teams with 98 points. Chariho was first with 37.
Other scorers for the Bulldogs were Noah Roberts (15th, 18:51), Roan Doyle (22nd, 19:18), Camden Kelly (23rd, 19:19) and Kyle Andrews (45th, 21:49).
Westerly next competes in the Class C meet on Oct. 29 at Ponaganset at 1 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.