GLOCESTER — Westerly High's Jake Delicato finished 47th in the first varsity race at the Covered Bridge Invitational at Ponaganset High on Saturday.
Delicato completed the 3.1-mile course in 17:34.
Noah Roberts (41st, 19:20), Camden Kelly (51st, 19:34), Roan Doyle (89th, 20:26) and Oscar McLaughlin (115th, 21:26) competed in the second varsity race. Kyle Andrews placed 28th in the third varsity race (21:44).
— Keith Kimberlin
