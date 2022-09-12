WESTERLY — Westerly High opened the Southern Division boys cross country season with a split during a meet at the Bradford Preserve on Monday.
Westerly beat Rogers, 20-35, but lost to West Warwick, 27-29.
Jake Delicato was the first Westerly runner across the line placing third in 19:20. Other scorers for the Bulldogs were Camden Kelly (fifth, 21:28), Roan Doyle (seventh, 22:13), Noah Roberts (eighth, 22:24) and Oscar McLaughlin (11th, 23:36).
West Warwick's Jesse Principe won the race in 17:52.
Westerly (1-1, 1-1 Southern Division) next hosts Chariho and Monday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
