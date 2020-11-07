NORTH SCITUATE — Westerly High finished second in the Class B boys cross country championships Saturday at Ponaganset to qualify for the state meet.
The Bulldogs finished with 98 points, trailing only Class B champion Chariho (47).
Jake Serra was the first Westerly runner, placing eighth in 17:21.23. Tanner Kelly was 10th in 17:30.71. Westerly's other scorers were Nick Cozzolino (13th, 17:48.41), Brandon Tallardy (29th, 18:46.49) and Jake Delicato (39th, 19:16.86).
Barrington's Holden Vaughn won the race in 16:38.8.
Westerly will next compete at the state championship meet on Saturday at Ponaganset at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.