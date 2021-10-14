PORTSMOUTH — Jake Serra finished third and the Westerly High boys cross team placed second at the East Bay Challenge boys cross country race at The Glen on Thursday.
Serra turned in a time of 17:21 on the 3.1-mile course. Nick Cozzolino was seventh (17:50) and Jake Delicato eighth (17:56).
The other Westerly scorers were Joey Murdock (17th, 18:55) and Brandon Tallardy (18th, 18:57).
Westerly finished with 53 points, trailing only Portsmouth (49).
Portsmouth's Kaden Kluth won the race in 16:30.
Westerly competes at the Bronco Invitational in Burrillville next Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
