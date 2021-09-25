WARWICK — Westerly High placed three runners in the top 50 at the Ocean State Invitational boys cross country meet at Goddard Park on Saturday.
Jake Serra placed 28th completing the 3.1-mile course in 17:31. Nick Cozzolino was 35th (17:40) and Jake Delicato (51st, 18:09). The next two Westerly runners were Joey Murdock (80th, 18:43) and Brandon Tallardy (103rd, 19:16).
Westerly was seventh in the team standings with 270 points. Martha's Vineyard was first with 97.
Westerly's Dylan Tallardy placed 69th in the 2.4-mile freshman race in 18:51.
Westerly next competes on Tuesday at North Kingstown with Chariho at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
