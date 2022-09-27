WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High's Austin Thorp finished second as the Chargers swept a Southern Division boys cross country meet on Tuesday.
Thorp posted a time of 17:01 on the 3.1-mile course. West Warwick's Jesse Principe won the race in 16:44.
Chariho defeated Narragansett, 25-30, and West Warwick, 24-36.
Other scorers for the Chargers were Will Steere (sixth, 17:35), Noah Dinucci (seventh, 18:08), Jared Peltier (ninth, 18:55) and Zach Wojcik (10th, 18:58).
Chariho (5-1, 5-1 Southern Division) next travels to Exeter-West Greenwich on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. meet. Rogers will also be competing.
— Keith Kimberlin
