NEW YORK — Chariho High's Austin Thorp placed 16th in the Varsity C race at the Manhattan College Invitational boys cross country meet at Van Cortlandt Park on Saturday.
Thorp covered the 2.4-mile course in 14:06. Other scorers for the Chargers were Will Steere (40th, 14:41), Jared Peltier (71st, 14:59), Noah Dinucci (85th, 15:12) and Zach Wojcik (111th, 15:40).
Chariho was 12th in the team standings with 309 points. Pearl River, N.J., was first with 117.
Lucas Callahan was the Chargers' top runner in the freshman race, placing 25th in 9:34.5 in the 1.49-mile race. Cameron Eidam was Chariho's top finisher in the sophomore race, completing the 2.4-mile race in 15:37.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.