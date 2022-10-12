EXETER — Chariho High finished in the first five positions and swept a Southern Division boys cross country meet with Rogers and host Exeter-West Greenwich on Wednesday.
The Chargers beat both teams by a score of 15-50, and the two victories in their final regular-season dual meet clinched a berth in the state championships.
Austin Thorp won the 3.1-mile race, finishing in a time of 18:01 for the Chargers (7-1, 7-1 Southern Division). He was followed by Will Steere (18:20), Jared Peltier (18:39), Noah Dinucci (19:10) and Tom Golas (19:30).
Chariho next competes in the Portsmouth Invitational on Oct. 20 at Glen Park in Portsmouth.
— Ken Sorensen
