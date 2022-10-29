MANCHESTER, Conn. — Wheeler High's Ethan Sweet placed 10th at the Class S boys cross country meet Saturday at Wickham Park.
The senior covered the 3.1-mile course in 17:39. Other scorers for the Lions were Cam Conway (58th, 19:49), Trevor Scarchilli (61st, 19:55), Jayson Krysiewicz (115th, 21:51) and Nate Dobley (151st, 24:08).
Wheeler placed 12th as a team with 357 points. Immaculate was first with 46 followed by Hale Ray with 55. Hale-Ray's Michael Kraszewski won the race in 16:43.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.