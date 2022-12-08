NORTH STONINGTON — It was definitely a Sweet season for the Wheeler High boys cross country team — on a variety of fronts.
The Lions posted a 7-3 overall record, including a 4-0 mark and ECC Division IV championship. They produced quality postseason finishes, with a 10th place in the ECC championships and 12th in Class S.
And Wheeler enjoyed the presence of senior transfer Ethan Sweet. The former Prout School (Wakefield, R.I.) standout gave veteran coach Marc Tardiff one of the best runners of his 23-year career. Sweet consistently rattled off sub-18-minute times over 3.1 miles, while becoming Wheeler's first runner in six years to make the State Open (he placed 95th) with a 12th-place finish in Class S.
"Ethan was a runner who comes around here once every five years or so," Tardiff said. "We've had some good ones in Jacob Edwards, Asa Palmer and Ted Nosiku, the last Wheeler runner who made the Open in 2017. Ethan was a good leader. I was very lucky that he was on the team. He got the whole team going by leading by example."
Sophomore Trevor Scarchilli joined Sweet on the ECC Division IV first team. He was 47th in the ECC meet, turning in a time of 20:26.
"Trevor is a fine young runner," Tardiff said. "He puts his head down and runs whether it's a practice or meet. He runs all year round with his father. They run a lot of road races."
Junior Jason Krysicwicz placed 68th in the ECC meet, running a 22:00. He also made ECC Division IV first team.
"Jason is a basketball player and runs to be in shape," Tarditt said. "He's very reliable with his effort during workouts and his times during meets."
Junior Cam Conway missed half the season with an injury, but he rebounded late to become a second or third runner in the pack. He was 45th at the ECC meet with a 20:17.
Perhaps more than the record or results, Tardiff said he was most pleased by the team's chemistry and attitude.
"It was a very nice group of kids, who were competitive in practice and like to have fun," Tardiff said. "A number of opposing coaches remarked about how engaging and friendly the team was during pre-race drills and interactions. It was an all-around positive season."
