STONINGTON — Stonington High's Ryan Gruczka dominated the field and finished first overall in the opening ECC boys cross country meet of the season Wednesday.
Gruczka covered the 3.1-mile course in 16:39, finishing more than three minutes ahead of teammate Brady deCastro (19:59).
Stonington lost to Lyman, 25-33. Stonington and Killingly tied, 28-28. Killingly won a tiebreaker when its sixth runner finished ahead of Stonington's sixth runner. The top five finishers score.
Other scorers for Stonington were Emerson Baltrukonis (12th, 23:54), Michel Rodriguez (14th, 25:40) and Henry Cooke (17th, 29:38).
Stonington next competes on Tuesday at Mohegan Park in Norwich with NFA and Fitch starting at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
