GROTON — Stonington High's Ryan Gruczka topped the field in an ECC out-of-division boys cross country quad meet on Tuesday at Haley Farm State Park.
Gruczka completed the 3.1-mile course in 16:46. He won the race by 36 seconds.
Stonington defeated St. Bernard, 20-38, but lost to NFA, 20-43, and Fitch, 20-42.
Chris O'Dell was the next Stonington runner across the line, placing 16th in 20:52.
The other three Stonington scorers were Matthew Goulart (22nd, 22:55), Emerson Baltrukonis (25th, 25:45) and Anthony Marchigiano (28th, 26:53).
Stonington (2-4) next competes on Oct. 5 against Killingly, Bacon Academy and St. Bernard at Owen Bell Park in Killingly at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
