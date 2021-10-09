MANCHESTER, Conn. — Stonington High's Ryan Gruczka placed third in the Small race at the Wickham Park Invitational on Saturday.
Gruczka finished the 3.1-mile course in 17:20. Stonington's other finishers were Chris O'Dell (109th, 21:26), Jason Morse (119th, 22:05) and Emerson Baltrukonis (145th, 25:48).
Stonington did not have enough runners for a team score. Hale-Ray's Sean Kennedy-Wonneb won the race in 16:34. Hale Ray was first in the team standings with 71 points.
Stonington next hosts Waterford and Ledyard on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
