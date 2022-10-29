MANCHESTER, Conn. — Stonington High's Ryan Gruczka, the ECC champion, finished second in the Class SS boys cross country championship meet on Saturday at Wickham Park.
Gruczka turned in a time of 16:41 on the 3.1-mile course. Suffield's Griffin Mandirola won the race in 16:01. Mandirola's time was the third best among all the six boys state championship races on the course Saturday.
Other scorers for the Bears were Brady deCastro (84th, 21:01), Emerson Baltrukonis (116th, 22:38), Colin Scherer (124th, 23:39) and Henry Cooke (144th, 27:02).
Stonington was 16th in the team standings with 449 points. Griswold took the team title with 56 points. Suffield was second with 58.
Gruczka likely qualified for the Open meet on Friday at Wickham Park at 2:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.