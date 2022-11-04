MANCHESTER, Conn. — Ryan Gruczka became the first Stonington High runner in at least 19 years to qualify for the New England cross country championships after placing ninth at the State Open meet on Friday.
Gruczka, the ECC champion, completed the 3.1-mile course at Wickham Park in 16:23. His time was 18 seconds faster than the 16:41 he ran on Oct. 29, when he finished second in the Class SS state meet on the same course.
The top six teams and the top 25 individuals qualify for the New Englands on Nov. 12 at Ponganset High in North Scituate, R.I., at 11:30 a.m.
Wheeler's Ethan Sweet placed 93rd. Gruczka and Sweet were the only runners that qualified for their schools.
Ridgefield's Steven Hergenrother placed first in 15:42. Hall won the team competition with 86 points, and Ridgefield was second with 113.
East Lyme was the top ECC team, placing seventh with 252 points.
— Keith Kimberlin
