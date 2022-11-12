NORTH SCITUATE — Stonington High's Ryan Gruczka finished 27th at the New England boys cross country championship meet on Saturday at Ponaganset High.
Gruczka, a senior, covered the 3.1-mile course in 16:30. Devan Kipyego of St. Raphael Academy won the race in 15:24. Steven Hergenrother of Ridgefield, Connecticut, was second in 15:37.
Hall High of West Hartford, Connecticut, won the team competition with 89 points. Bishop Hendricken was second with 97.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.